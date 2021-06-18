Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Tidewater worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDW opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

