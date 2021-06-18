Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,844 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Daktronics worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $424.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

