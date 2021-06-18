Rhumbline Advisers Has $883,000 Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

ARCT stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

