Rhumbline Advisers Has $854,000 Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,743,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

