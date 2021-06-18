Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

AERI opened at $16.21 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

