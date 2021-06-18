Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,850 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of TrueCar worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.26 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

