Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR RHM opened at €85.22 ($100.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.13. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 412.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

