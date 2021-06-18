RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

