RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $53.73. 257,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

