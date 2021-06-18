RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

NKE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $128.40. 296,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

