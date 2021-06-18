REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

