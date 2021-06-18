Reviewing Passage Bio (PASG) and Its Rivals

Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Passage Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Passage Bio alerts:

83.4% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Passage Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 6 0 2.75 Passage Bio Competitors 1118 4447 9811 185 2.58

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 110.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.32%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -36.87% -34.91% Passage Bio Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A -$112.23 million -5.00 Passage Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.71

Passage Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Passage Bio beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.