Reviewing Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 25.75 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.33 -$7.27 million $2.65 17.26

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Verint Systems -0.04% 14.88% 5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kubient and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.45%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $65.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Kubient on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Digital Experience that monitors customer-initiated feedback via web and mobile channels; Enterprise Experience, which captures experience data across various channels and unify feedback; Interaction Experience that uses voice surveys and contact center interaction to understand and improve the effectiveness of people, products, and processes; and Predictive Experience, which listens and acts on customer and employee experiences. In addition, it offers engagement data management applications for data management, enrichment, and compliance solutions, as well as cloud platform services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

