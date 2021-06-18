REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

REVG opened at $15.20 on Friday. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $984.08 million, a P/E ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

