Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,836. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09.

