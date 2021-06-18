Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,997. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

