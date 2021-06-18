Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Transcontinental (TCL.A)

Transcontinental (TSE: TCL.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

6/8/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Transcontinental had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCL.A traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,713. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Transcontinental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

