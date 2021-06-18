Research Analysts Offer Predictions for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

