Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Request has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $75.89 million and $3.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

