Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Repsol stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

