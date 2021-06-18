Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Repsol stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
