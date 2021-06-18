Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Replimune Group worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,681,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

