Render Token Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $80.03 million and $2.73 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00058387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00719908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042388 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

