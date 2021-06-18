Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,021,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.63% of Regions Financial worth $125,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.