Regal Beloit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,448. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

