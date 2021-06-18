Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.