Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $34.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,338. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

