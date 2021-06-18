RED (RED) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,944.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. RED has a total market capitalization of $684,940.68 and approximately $19,944.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00436094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

