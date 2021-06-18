Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
