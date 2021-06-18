Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

