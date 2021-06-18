Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JOANN (JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/9/2021 – JOANN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “
- 6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – JOANN had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
JOAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $609.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $2,479,000.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
