Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.