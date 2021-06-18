RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $3,799,656.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $197.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

