Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.13. 7,424,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

