Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

