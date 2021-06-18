Raymond James Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of DCP opened at $30.31 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

