Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $52.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.