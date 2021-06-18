Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) a C$5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.04.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.97.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

