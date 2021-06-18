Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.90 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00010459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $198.23 million and $15.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00139471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00179442 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.14 or 1.00028704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,608,405 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

