Ravencoin Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $629.54 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058755 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,015,265,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

