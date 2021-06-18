RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €569.22 ($669.67).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €711.20 ($836.71) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €723.80.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

