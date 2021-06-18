Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $38.01 million and $3.96 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00024784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.09 or 0.00725616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083474 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,101 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

