RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $835.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.