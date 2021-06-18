Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND remained flat at $$17.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.59, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rand Capital has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

