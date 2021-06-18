Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0190 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $54,716.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00177659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00870120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.49 or 1.00393007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

