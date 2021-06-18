Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Update

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 6,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,218. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $22,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

