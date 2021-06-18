RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $644.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

