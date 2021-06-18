Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $716.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,704,800 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.