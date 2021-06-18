Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.49 ($0.06). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,649,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £51.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.