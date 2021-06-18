Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $352.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

