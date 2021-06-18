Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.