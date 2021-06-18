Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.